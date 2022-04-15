49 mins ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 4 this week, at 693

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 693 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 8 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 103 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Barnett, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, n0 regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Barnett 4 1
Cana Woodford 26 1
DJ-Niobrara 15 0
Eagle Ford 60 3
Granite Wash 4 0
Haynesville 67 0
Marcellus 37 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 334 2
Utica 12 0
Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

