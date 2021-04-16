U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 439

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 439 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 56 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Granite Wash, the Permian, and the Williston, experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Marcellus region is at 29, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|33
|0
|Granite Wash
|3
|2
|Haynesville
|45
|0
|Marcellus
|29
|-1
|Permian
|227
|3
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|15
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.