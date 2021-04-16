U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 439

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 439 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 56 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Granite Wash, the Permian, and the Williston, experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Marcellus region is at 29, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 33 0 Granite Wash 3 2 Haynesville 45 0 Marcellus 29 -1 Permian 227 3 Utica 10 0 Williston 15 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.