2 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 439
53 mins ago
Trafigura to buy Sonangol’s Puma Energy stake for $600 million
2 hours ago
Oil holds near $67, heads for weekly gain on demand hopes
3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Nigeria refines energy reform bill to attract more Big Oil cash
4 hours ago
Clean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels
4 hours ago
BrandAMP: Whitepaper – Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage – Lynchpin for the Energy Transition

U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 439

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 439 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 56 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Granite Wash, the Permian, and the Williston, experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Marcellus region is at 29, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 33 0
Granite Wash 3 2
Haynesville 45 0
Marcellus 29 -1
Permian 227 3
Utica 10 0
Williston 15 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.