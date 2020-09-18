U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 255 rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 64 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, three regions, the Haynesville, Marcellus, and the Williston saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Permian is at 123, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|0
|0
|Cana Woodford
|6
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|4
|0
|Eagle Ford
|9
|0
|Granite Wash
|1
|0
|Haynesville
|36
|1
|Marcellus
|25
|1
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|123
|-1
|Utica
|5
|0
|Williston
|10
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.