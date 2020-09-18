4 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 255 rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 64 rigs.

U.S. rig count had an increase of 1 this week, at 255- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, three regions, the Haynesville, Marcellus, and the Williston saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Permian is at 123, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 0 0
Cana Woodford 6 0
DJ-Niobrara 4 0
Eagle Ford 9 0
Granite Wash 1 0
Haynesville 36 1
Marcellus 25 1
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 123 -1
Utica 5 0
Williston 10 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

