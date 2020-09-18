U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 255 rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 64 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, three regions, the Haynesville, Marcellus, and the Williston saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Permian is at 123, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Barnett 0 0 Cana Woodford 6 0 DJ-Niobrara 4 0 Eagle Ford 9 0 Granite Wash 1 0 Haynesville 36 1 Marcellus 25 1 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 123 -1 Utica 5 0 Williston 10 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.