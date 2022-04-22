U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 695

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 695 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 101 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 1 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 27 1 DJ-Niobrara 15 0 Eagle Ford 61 1 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 67 0 Marcellus 37 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 334 0 Utica 12 0 Williston 36 2

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.