U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 727

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 103 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, and the Mississippian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 69 down by 1 from last week.

The Granite Wash region is at 2 down by 1 from last week.

The Permian region is at 342 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 4 1 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 28 1 DJ-Niobrara 16 1 Eagle Ford 66 1 Granite Wash 2 -1 Haynesville 69 -1 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 2 1 Permian 342 -1 Utica 12 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.