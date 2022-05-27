U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 727

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 103 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, and the Mississippian regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville region is at 69 down by 1 from last week.
- The Granite Wash region is at 2 down by 1 from last week.
- The Permian region is at 342 down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|4
|1
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|28
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|16
|1
|Eagle Ford
|66
|1
|Granite Wash
|2
|-1
|Haynesville
|69
|-1
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|1
|Permian
|342
|-1
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|38
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.