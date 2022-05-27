U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 727

10 seconds ago
Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 103 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, and the Mississippian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville region is at 69 down by 1 from last week.
  • The Granite Wash region is at 2 down by 1 from last week.
  • The Permian region is at 342 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 4 1
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 28 1
DJ-Niobrara 16 1
Eagle Ford 66 1
Granite Wash 2 -1
Haynesville 69 -1
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 1
Permian 342 -1
Utica 12 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

