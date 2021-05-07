U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 448

19 seconds ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 448 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 55 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Marcellus and the Permian region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Eagle Ford region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 33 -1
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 49 4
Marcellus 30 1
Permian 229 5
Utica 10 0
Williston 15 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

