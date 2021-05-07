U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 448

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 448 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 55 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Marcellus and the Permian region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Eagle Ford region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 33 -1 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 49 4 Marcellus 30 1 Permian 229 5 Utica 10 0 Williston 15 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.