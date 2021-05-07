U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 448

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 448 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 55 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Marcellus and the Permian region experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Eagle Ford region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|33
|-1
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|49
|4
|Marcellus
|30
|1
|Permian
|229
|5
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|15
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.