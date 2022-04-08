U.S. rig count had an increase of 16 this week, at 689

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 16 over last week, resulting in a total count of 689 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 111 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, the Utica , and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, n0 regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 25 0 DJ-Niobrara 15 1 Eagle Ford 57 1 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 67 1 Marcellus 37 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 332 9 Utica 12 1 Williston 34 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.