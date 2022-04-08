39 mins ago
Chesapeake Energy at EnerCom Dallas keynote address presents pragmatic path forward for fossil fuels industry
54 mins ago
Biden’s hydrogen hub plan sparks $8 billion race among U.S. states
1 hour ago
Chevron, union negotiators to meet over California oil refinery strike
1 hour ago
GlobalData: U.S. shale production should stay robust following strong 2021 recovery
3 hours ago
API to Washington: Turn the page and embrace American natural gas and oil
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 16 this week, at 689

U.S. rig count had an increase of 16 this week, at 689

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 16 over last week, resulting in a total count of 689 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 111 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, the Utica , and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, n0 regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 25 0
DJ-Niobrara 15 1
Eagle Ford 57 1
Granite Wash 4 0
Haynesville 67 1
Marcellus 37 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 332 9
Utica 12 1
Williston 34 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.