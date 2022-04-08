U.S. rig count had an increase of 16 this week, at 689

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 16 over last week, resulting in a total count of 689 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 111 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, the Utica , and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, n0 regions experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|25
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|15
|1
|Eagle Ford
|57
|1
|Granite Wash
|4
|0
|Haynesville
|67
|1
|Marcellus
|37
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|332
|9
|Utica
|12
|1
|Williston
|34
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.