U.S. rig count decreased by 17 this week, at 301

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 17 over last week, resulting in a total count of 301 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 20 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only two regions, the Arkoma Woodford and the Utica saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Marcellus is at 28, down 2 from last week.

The Permian is at 148, down 14 from last week.

The Williston is at 12, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.