U.S. rig count decreased by 5 this week, at 279

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 279 rigs. Canada had no increase over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 5 this week, at 279 oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Granite Wash is at 0, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 137, down 4 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 11, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 5 0
DJ-Niobrara 5 0
Eagle Ford 13 0
Granite Wash 0 -1
Haynesville 33 2
Marcellus 28 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 137 -4
Utica 9 0
Williston 11 -1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

