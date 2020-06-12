U.S. rig count decreased by 5 this week, at 279

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 279 rigs. Canada had no increase over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Granite Wash is at 0, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 137, down 4 from last week.

The Williston is at 11, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Barnett 2 0 Cana Woodford 5 0 DJ-Niobrara 5 0 Eagle Ford 13 0 Granite Wash 0 -1 Haynesville 33 2 Marcellus 28 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 137 -4 Utica 9 0 Williston 11 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.