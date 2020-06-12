U.S. rig count decreased by 5 this week, at 279

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 279 rigs. Canada had no increase over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Granite Wash is at 0, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 137, down 4 from last week.
- The Williston is at 11, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|5
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|5
|0
|Eagle Ford
|13
|0
|Granite Wash
|0
|-1
|Haynesville
|33
|2
|Marcellus
|28
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|137
|-4
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|11
|-1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.