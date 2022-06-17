U.S. rig count had an increase of 7 this week, at 740

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 740 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Haynesville regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Granite Wash region is at 1 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 1 Arkoma Woodford 4 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 29 2 DJ-Niobrara 15 0 Eagle Ford 69 1 Granite Wash 1 -1 Haynesville 69 1 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 2 0 Permian 345 0 Utica 12 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.