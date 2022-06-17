58 seconds ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 7 this week, at 740
31 mins ago
LyondellBasell fire shows how rapidly refining capacity can shrink
2 hours ago
Targa Resources Corp. to acquire Lucid Energy from Riverstone Holdings and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for $3.55bn; provides updated 2022 Standalone Financial Outlook
3 hours ago
Oasis Petroleum Inc. declares special dividend of $15.00 per share in connection with its merger with Whiting
21 hours ago
Haynes Boone: Quarterly Energy Tracker Webinar – June 2022
21 hours ago
U.S. energy secretary to meet with refining executives over soaring pump prices, sources say

U.S. rig count had an increase of 7 this week, at 740

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 740 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Haynesville regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Granite Wash region is at 1 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 3 1
Arkoma Woodford 4 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 29 2
DJ-Niobrara 15 0
Eagle Ford 69 1
Granite Wash 1 -1
Haynesville 69 1
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 345 0
Utica 12 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.