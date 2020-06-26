U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 265

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 265 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 13 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 1 region, the Cana Woodford saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobrara is at 4, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 131, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 2 0 Cana Woodford 6 1 DJ-Niobrara 4 -1 Eagle Ford 11 0 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 32 0 Marcellus 27 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 131 -1 Utica 9 0 Williston 10 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.