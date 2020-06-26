U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 265

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 265 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 13 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 1 region, the Cana Woodford saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The DJ-Niobrara is at 4, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 131, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|6
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|4
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|11
|0
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|32
|0
|Marcellus
|27
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|131
|-1
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|10
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.