U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 265

Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 265 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 13 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 265- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 1 region, the Cana Woodford saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ-Niobrara is at 4, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 131, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 6 1
DJ-Niobrara 4 -1
Eagle Ford 11 0
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 32 0
Marcellus 27 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 131 -1
Utica 9 0
Williston 10 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

