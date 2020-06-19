U.S. rig count decreased by 13 this week, at 266

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 266 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 17 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 11, down 2 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 32, down 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 27, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 132, down 5 from last week.
- The Williston is at 10, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|-1
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|5
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|5
|0
|Eagle Ford
|11
|-2
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|32
|-1
|Marcellus
|27
|-1
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|132
|-5
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|10
|-1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.