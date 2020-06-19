U.S. rig count decreased by 13 this week, at 266

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 266 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 17 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 11, down 2 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 32, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 27, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 132, down 5 from last week.

The Williston is at 10, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 -1 Barnett 2 0 Cana Woodford 5 0 DJ-Niobrara 5 0 Eagle Ford 11 -2 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 32 -1 Marcellus 27 -1 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 132 -5 Utica 9 0 Williston 10 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.