U.S. rig count decreased by 13 this week, at 266

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 266 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 17 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford  is at 11, down 2 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 32, down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 27, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 132, down 5 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 10, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 -1
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 5 0
DJ-Niobrara 5 0
Eagle Ford 11 -2
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 32 -1
Marcellus 27 -1
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 132 -5
Utica 9 0
Williston 10 -1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

