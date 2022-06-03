U.S. rig count had no change this week, at 727

46 seconds ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had  no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 14 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 117 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 1 from last week.
  • The DJ-Niobrara region is at 15 down by 1 from last week.
  • The Haynesville region is at 68 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 4 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 27 -1
DJ-Niobrara 15 -1
Eagle Ford 66 0
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 68 -1
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 342 0
Utica 12 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

