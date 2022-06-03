U.S. rig count had no change this week, at 727

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 14 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 117 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 1 from last week.
- The DJ-Niobrara region is at 15 down by 1 from last week.
- The Haynesville region is at 68 down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|4
|0
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|27
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|15
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|66
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|68
|-1
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|342
|0
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|38
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.