U.S. rig count had no change this week, at 727

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 727 rigs. Canada had an increase of 14 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 117 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 1 from last week.

The DJ-Niobrara region is at 15 down by 1 from last week.

The Haynesville region is at 68 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 4 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 27 -1 DJ-Niobrara 15 -1 Eagle Ford 66 0 Granite Wash 2 0 Haynesville 68 -1 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 2 0 Permian 342 0 Utica 12 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.