U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 750

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 750rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, and the Arkoma Woodford regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 5 from last week.

The Eagle Ford region is at 68 down by 4 from last week.

The Marcellus region is at 38 down 1 from last week.

The Utica Region is at 11 down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 1 Arkoma Woodford 5 1 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 27 -5 DJ-Niobrara 16 0 Eagle Ford 68 -4 Granite Wash 2 0 Haynesville 69 0 Marcellus 38 -1 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 349 0 Utica 11 -1 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.