U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 750

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 750rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, and the Arkoma Woodford regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 4 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 5 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford region is at 68 down by 4 from last week.
- The Marcellus region is at 38 down 1 from last week.
- The Utica Region is at 11 down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|5
|1
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|27
|-5
|DJ-Niobrara
|16
|0
|Eagle Ford
|68
|-4
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|69
|0
|Marcellus
|38
|-1
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|349
|0
|Utica
|11
|-1
|Williston
|38
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.