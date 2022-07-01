21 seconds ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 750
Texas oil and gas regulatory chairman applauds Supreme Court’s rollback of EPA overreach
OPEC+ ratifies August oil-production increase, leaves next move unresolved
EnerCom continues to add participants to the preliminary schedule for EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investor Conference
Supreme Court restricts EPA’s authority to shift away from fossil fuels
Comstock Resources, Inc. announces second quarter 2022 earnings date and conference call information

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 750rigs. Canada had an increase of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, and the Arkoma Woodford regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down by 5 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford region is at 68 down by 4 from last week.
  • The Marcellus region is at 38 down 1 from last week.
  • The Utica Region is at 11 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 1
Arkoma Woodford 5 1
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 27 -5
DJ-Niobrara 16 0
Eagle Ford 68 -4
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 69 0
Marcellus 38 -1
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 349 0
Utica 11 -1
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

