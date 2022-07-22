U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 758

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 758 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 195rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Granite Wash regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford region is at 2 down by 2 from last week.

The Permian region is at 349 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 -2 Arkoma Woodford 5 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 29 2 DJ-Niobrara 16 0 Eagle Ford 70 1 Granite Wash 6 1 Haynesville 68 0 Marcellus 38 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 349 -1 Utica 11 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.