39 mins ago
Oil exploration picking up as drillers shrug off recession threat
2 hours ago
Tankers that carried Iranian oil are switching to Russian crude
3 hours ago
Mexico denies energy policies unfair after Canada joins U.S. demand
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 758
4 hours ago
ACCF study: U.S. petroleum export ban would negatively affect refineries, employment, GPD
5 hours ago
A pilot project in the North Sea will develop floating solar panels that glide over waves ‘like a carpet’

U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 758

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 758 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 195rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Granite Wash regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford region is at 2 down by 2 from last week.
  • The Permian region is at 349 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 -2
Arkoma Woodford 5 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 29 2
DJ-Niobrara 16 0
Eagle Ford 70 1
Granite Wash 6 1
Haynesville 68 0
Marcellus 38 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 349 -1
Utica 11 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.