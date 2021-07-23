U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 491

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 149 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Granite Wash, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 48, down by 1 from last week

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 1 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 16 0 DJ-Niobrara 11 0 Eagle Ford 32 0 Granite Wash 2 1 Haynesville 48 -1 Marcellus 28 0 Permian 242 4 Utica 10 0 Williston 18 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.