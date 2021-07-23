U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 491

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 149 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Granite Wash, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville region is at 48, down by 1 from last week
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|16
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|11
|0
|Eagle Ford
|32
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|1
|Haynesville
|48
|-1
|Marcellus
|28
|0
|Permian
|242
|4
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|18
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.