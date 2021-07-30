U.S. rig count decreased by 3 this week, at 488

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 488 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 153 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, the Marcellus, the Permian, the Utica and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 47, down by 1 from last week

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 16 0 DJ-Niobrara 11 0 Eagle Ford 32 0 Granite Wash 3 1 Haynesville 47 -1 Marcellus 29 1 Permian 243 1 Utica 11 1 Williston 19 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.