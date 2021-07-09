U.S. rig count increased by 4 this week, at 479

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 479 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 137 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Utica experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|0
|0
|Cana Woodford
|17
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|11
|0
|Eagle Ford
|32
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|49
|0
|Marcellus
|28
|0
|Permian
|237
|0
|Utica
|10
|1
|Williston
|18
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.