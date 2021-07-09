2 days ago
U.S. rig count increased by 4 this week, at 479

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 479 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 137 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 0 0
Cana Woodford 17 0
DJ-Niobrara 11 0
Eagle Ford 32 0
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 49 0
Marcellus 28 0
Permian 237 0
Utica 10 1
Williston 18 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

