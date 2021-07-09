U.S. rig count increased by 4 this week, at 479

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 479 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 137 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Barnett 0 0 Cana Woodford 17 0 DJ-Niobrara 11 0 Eagle Ford 32 0 Granite Wash 2 0 Haynesville 49 0 Marcellus 28 0 Permian 237 0 Utica 10 1 Williston 18 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.