U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 500

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 500 rigs. Canada had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 1564 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville decreased by 1 this week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 18 1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 36 4 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 46 -1 Marcellus 29 0 Permian 245 2 Utica 11 0 Williston 23 4

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.