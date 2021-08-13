U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 500

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 500 rigs. Canada had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 1564 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville decreased by 1 this week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|3
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|18
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|0
|Eagle Ford
|36
|4
|Granite Wash
|4
|0
|Haynesville
|46
|-1
|Marcellus
|29
|0
|Permian
|245
|2
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|23
|4
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.