U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 765

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 765 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 201 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Haynesville, and, the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 22 down by 2 from last week.

The Eagle Ford region is at 70 down by 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 2 Arkoma Woodford 6 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 22 -2 DJ-Niobrara 17 0 Eagle Ford 70 -2 Granite Wash 7 0 Haynesville 70 1 Marcellus 35 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 348 3 Utica 12 0 Williston 39 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.