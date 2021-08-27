U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 508

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 508 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 147 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Granite Wash, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no region experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 1 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 18 1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 35 0 Granite Wash 5 1 Haynesville 45 0 Marcellus 28 0 Permian 249 2 Utica 12 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.