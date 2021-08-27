2 hours ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 508
3 hours ago
Haynes and Boone, EnerCom Oil & Gas ESG Tracker
4 hours ago
OPEC stays the course on output hikes as oil prices rebound
5 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE-Mexico forecasts $60 per barrel prices for 2022 crude oil exports
6 hours ago
Tesla files to become an electricity provider in Texas

U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 508

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 508 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 147 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Granite Wash, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no region experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 1
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Cana Woodford 18 1
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 35 0
Granite Wash 5 1
Haynesville 45 0
Marcellus 28 0
Permian 249 2
Utica 12 0
Williston 23 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.