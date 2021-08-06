U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 491

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, and the Granite Wash experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no region experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 1 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 17 1 DJ-Niobrara 12 1 Eagle Ford 32 0 Granite Wash 4 1 Haynesville 47 0 Marcellus 29 0 Permian 243 0 Utica 11 0 Williston 19 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.