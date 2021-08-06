U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 491

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, and the Granite Wash experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no region experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|3
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|17
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|1
|Eagle Ford
|32
|0
|Granite Wash
|4
|1
|Haynesville
|47
|0
|Marcellus
|29
|0
|Permian
|243
|0
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|19
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.