U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 491

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, and the Granite Wash experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no region experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 3 1
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Cana Woodford 17 1
DJ-Niobrara 12 1
Eagle Ford 32 0
Granite Wash 4 1
Haynesville 47 0
Marcellus 29 0
Permian 243 0
Utica 11 0
Williston 19 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

