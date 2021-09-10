U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 503

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 503 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 143 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Ardmore Woodford region is at 2, down by 2 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford region is at 34, down by 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus region is at 26, down 2 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|-2
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|18
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|0
|Eagle Ford
|34
|-1
|Granite Wash
|4
|0
|Haynesville
|48
|0
|Marcellus
|26
|-2
|Permian
|254
|4
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|23
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.