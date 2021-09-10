U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 503

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 503 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 143 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford region is at 2, down by 2 from last week.

The Eagle Ford region is at 34, down by 1 from last week.

The Marcellus region is at 26, down 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 -2 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 18 1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 34 -1 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 48 0 Marcellus 26 -2 Permian 254 4 Utica 12 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.