U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 503

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 503 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 143 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford region is at 2, down by 2 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford region is at 34, down by 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus region is at 26, down 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 -2
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Cana Woodford 18 1
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 34 -1
Granite Wash 4 0
Haynesville 48 0
Marcellus 26 -2
Permian 254 4
Utica 12 0
Williston 23 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

