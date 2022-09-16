U.S. rig count had an increase of 4 this week, at 763

11 hours ago
This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 763 rigs. Canada had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 211 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Williston region is at 40 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 7 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 23 2
DJ-Niobrara 17 0
Eagle Ford 72 1
Granite Wash 7 0
Haynesville 71 0
Marcellus 35 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 343 3
Utica 12 0
Williston 40 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

