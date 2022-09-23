U.S. rig count had an increase of 1 this week, at 764

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 764 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 215 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Marcellus, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford region is at 3 down by 1 from last week.

The Granite Wash region is at 6 down 1 from last week.

The Utica region is at 11 down 1 from last week.

The Williston region is at 39 down 1 last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 -1 Arkoma Woodford 8 1 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 25 2 DJ-Niobrara 17 0 Eagle Ford 72 0 Granite Wash 6 -1 Haynesville 71 0 Marcellus 36 1 Mississippian 2 0 Permian 344 1 Utica 11 -1 Williston 39 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.