U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 521

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 521 rigs. Canada had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 162 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Granite Wash region is at 3, down by 1 from last week.

The Marcellus region is at 26, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 1 Cana Woodford 20 1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 37 1 Granite Wash 3 -1 Haynesville 47 0 Marcellus 26 -1 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 260 1 Utica 12 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.