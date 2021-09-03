U.S. rig count decreased by 11 this week, at 497

19 mins ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total count of 497 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 152 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 17, down by 1 from last week.
  • The Granite Wash region is at 4, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Cana Woodford 17 -1
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 35 0
Granite Wash 4 -1
Haynesville 48 3
Marcellus 28 0
Permian 250 1
Utica 12 0
Williston 23 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

