U.S. rig count decreased by 11 this week, at 497

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total count of 497 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 152 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 17, down by 1 from last week.

The Granite Wash region is at 4, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 17 -1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 35 0 Granite Wash 4 -1 Haynesville 48 3 Marcellus 28 0 Permian 250 1 Utica 12 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.