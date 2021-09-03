U.S. rig count decreased by 11 this week, at 497

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total count of 497 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 152 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Haynesville, the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 17, down by 1 from last week.
- The Granite Wash region is at 4, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|17
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|0
|Eagle Ford
|35
|0
|Granite Wash
|4
|-1
|Haynesville
|48
|3
|Marcellus
|28
|0
|Permian
|250
|1
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|23
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.