U.S. rig count had an increase of 1 this week, at 765

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 765 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 213 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Cana Woodford, and the Marcellus regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford region is at 5 down by 3 from last week.
  • The Mississippian region is at 1 down 1 from last week.
  • The Utica region is at 10 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 1
Arkoma Woodford 5 -3
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 26 1
DJ-Niobrara 17 0
Eagle Ford 72 0
Granite Wash 6 0
Haynesville 71 0
Marcellus 39 3
Mississippian 1 -1
Permian 344 0
Utica 10 -1
Williston 39 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

