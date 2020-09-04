2 hours ago
U.S. rig count added 3 this week, at 257 – and the August World Wide Report is an increase of 196 rigs

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S.  added 3  over last week, resulting in a total count of 257 .

The International Rig Count was 563 onshore and 184 offshore for a total of 747. This is 4 up from July.

The World Wide Rig Count for August was 851 onshore and 199 offshore for a total of 1050. That is up 20 from July.

 

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Permian is at 125, down 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 0 0
Cana Woodford 6 0
DJ-Niobrara 4 0
Eagle Ford 9 0
Granite Wash 1 0
Haynesville 35 3
Marcellus 26 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 125 -2
Utica 5 0
Williston 10 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

World Wide Rig Count

August 2020 Rig Counts

 

August 2020

      

July 2020

    

August 2019
  Land Offshore Total   Month
Variance		   Land Offshore Total     Land Offshore Total
Latin America

45

30

75

1

43

31

74

164

30

194
Europe

84

25

109

4

82

23

105

142

51

193
Africa

60

2

62

6

55

1

56

97

18

115
Middle East

262

39

301

-14

277

38

315

363

53

416
Asia Pacific

112

88

200

7

103

90

193

128

92

220
International

563

184

747

  

4

560

183

743

  

894

244

1,138
     
United States

237

13

250

-5

243

12

255

900

26

926
Canada

51

2

53

21

31

1

32

139

3

142
North America

288

15

303

  

16

274

13

287

  

1,039

29

1,068
     
Worldwide

851

199

1,050

  

20

834

196

1,030

  

1,933

273

2,206
                               
