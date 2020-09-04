U.S. rig count added 3 this week, at 257 – and the August World Wide Report is an increase of 196 rigs

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. added 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 257 .
The International Rig Count was 563 onshore and 184 offshore for a total of 747. This is 4 up from July.
The World Wide Rig Count for August was 851 onshore and 199 offshore for a total of 1050. That is up 20 from July.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Permian is at 125, down 2 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|0
|0
|Cana Woodford
|6
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|4
|0
|Eagle Ford
|9
|0
|Granite Wash
|1
|0
|Haynesville
|35
|3
|Marcellus
|26
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|125
|-2
|Utica
|5
|0
|Williston
|10
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
World Wide Rig Count
August 2020 Rig Counts
|
August 2020
|
July 2020
|
August 2019
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
|
45
|
30
|
75
|
1
|
43
|
31
|
74
|
164
|
30
|
194
|Europe
|
84
|
25
|
109
|
4
|
82
|
23
|
105
|
142
|
51
|
193
|Africa
|
60
|
2
|
62
|
6
|
55
|
1
|
56
|
97
|
18
|
115
|Middle East
|
262
|
39
|
301
|
-14
|
277
|
38
|
315
|
363
|
53
|
416
|Asia Pacific
|
112
|
88
|
200
|
7
|
103
|
90
|
193
|
128
|
92
|
220
|International
|
563
|
184
|
747
|
4
|
560
|
183
|
743
|
894
|
244
|
1,138
|United States
|
237
|
13
|
250
|
-5
|
243
|
12
|
255
|
900
|
26
|
926
|Canada
|
51
|
2
|
53
|
21
|
31
|
1
|
32
|
139
|
3
|
142
|North America
|
288
|
15
|
303
|
16
|
274
|
13
|
287
|
1,039
|
29
|
1,068
|Worldwide
|
851
|
199
|
1,050
|
20
|
834
|
196
|
1,030
|
1,933
|
273
|
2,206