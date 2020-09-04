U.S. rig count added 3 this week, at 257 – and the August World Wide Report is an increase of 196 rigs

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. added 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 257 .

The International Rig Count was 563 onshore and 184 offshore for a total of 747. This is 4 up from July.

The World Wide Rig Count for August was 851 onshore and 199 offshore for a total of 1050. That is up 20 from July.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only one region, the Haynesville saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Permian is at 125, down 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Barnett 0 0 Cana Woodford 6 0 DJ-Niobrara 4 0 Eagle Ford 9 0 Granite Wash 1 0 Haynesville 35 3 Marcellus 26 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 125 -2 Utica 5 0 Williston 10 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

World Wide Rig Count

August 2020 Rig Counts