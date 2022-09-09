U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 759

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 759 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3e over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 205 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Mississippian region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Permian region is at 340 down by 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 0 Arkoma Woodford 7 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 21 0 DJ-Niobrara 17 0 Eagle Ford 71 0 Granite Wash 7 0 Haynesville 71 0 Marcellus 35 0 Mississippian 2 1 Permian 340 -2 Utica 12 0 Williston 41 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.