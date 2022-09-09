17 mins ago
Baytex Energy at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
The European Central Bank won't provide financing for energy firms
Oil rebounds from 8-month low after hitting oversold territory
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 759
LNG could be "really, really tight" this winter: Cheniere
Russia warns the West: energy price cap will be your undoing

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 759 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3e over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 205 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Mississippian region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Permian region is at 340 down by 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 7 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 21 0
DJ-Niobrara 17 0
Eagle Ford 71 0
Granite Wash 7 0
Haynesville 71 0
Marcellus 35 0
Mississippian 2 1
Permian 340 -2
Utica 12 0
Williston 41 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

