U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 759

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 759 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3e over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 205 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Mississippian region experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Permian region is at 340 down by 2 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|7
|0
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|21
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|17
|0
|Eagle Ford
|71
|0
|Granite Wash
|7
|0
|Haynesville
|71
|0
|Marcellus
|35
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|1
|Permian
|340
|-2
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|41
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.