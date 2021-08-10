Baker Hughes to supply Chevron’s Gorgon facility with subsea compression manifold

World Oil

HOUSTON – Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract from Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project.

Driven by Baker Hughes’ Subsea Connect early engagement approach, Baker Hughes will provide Chevron with a subsea compression manifold structure (SCMS) including module and foundation, as well as the latest optimized version of its horizontal clamp connector system and subsea controls for the manifold structure.

“We continue to transform the core of our subsea business by delivering reliable life-of-field solutions designed to drive efficiency and productivity,” said Graham Gillies, vice president of Asia Pacific at Baker Hughes. “Our Subsea Connect business model has enabled early engagement, allowing us to combine the best of our technology with engineering and project management localization.”

Baker Hughes’ Subsea Connect business model seamlessly brings together life-of-field expertise and technical capability, enabling customers to accelerate time to production, reduce total cost of ownership and maximize recovery over the life of the project.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Western Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. The Jansz-Io field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas facility, one of the world’s largest natural gas developments. Baker Hughes has previously provided 23 subsea trees, 12 subsea manifolds, 45 subsea structures and a subsea production control system for the Gorgon natural gas facility.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas facility is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3%), ExxonMobil (25%), Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (1%) and JERA (0.417%).