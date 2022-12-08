1 min ago
Baker Hughes, Woodside Energy to collaborate on decarbonizing the global gas supply chain
PDC Energy declares quarterly cash dividend and additional special dividend on common shares
California Resources Corporation announces carbon dioxide management agreement for CTV’s first permanent carbon storage project
Oil trader Trafigura posts record profit in volatile energy markets
Oil rebounds after hitting 2022 lows, demand concerns cap gains
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf

World Oil

(WO) — Baker Hughes, an energy technology company and Woodside Energy announced on December 8th that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential business arrangements and initiatives that may have the potential to support Woodside’s climate strategy or its customers’ chosen decarbonization pathways.

Source: World Oil

“Collaboration is key to making progress toward emissions reduction goals in the energy transition, and we are pleased to be working alongside our long-time customer, Woodside, to help them further their own climate change strategy to advance their impressive efforts,” Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, said.

The MoU seeks to identify projects for potential collaboration between the two companies, including potential projects in Australia, Asia and the United States.

Baker Hughes will explore how its portfolio of solutions has the potential to support Woodside’s climate strategy including lower-carbon solutions including hydrogen, ammonia-fueled, hybrid and fully electric solutions, as well as NET Power’s technology; emissions detection, measurement and abatement solutions; and hydrogen compression, liquefaction and transportation.

The partnership will also explore carbon capture and storage solutions, including CO2 compression, offshore flexible flowline technology, and chemical products and solutions such as corrosion inhibitors.

Baker Hughes’ longstanding relationship with Woodside began in 1989 when the companies started partnering in pioneering LNG solutions for natural gas supply and collaborating on subsea projects. Recently, Baker Hughes was awarded a contract to provide high-efficiency gas turbines and centrifugal compressors to support the expansion of Woodside’s Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia.

