Baker Tilly Expands Client Accounting Services with Oil and Gas Expertise

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces its intent to acquire Oil and Gas Business Solutions, Inc. (OGBS), a Dallas-based firm specializing in complex and unique bookkeeping and back office services in the oil and gas upstream sector.

Founded 50 years ago, OGBS serves small and mid-sized independent operators, oil and gas investors, royalty trusts and brokers. .

“OGBS is a great complement to Baker Tilly,” Dallas Market Managing Partner Gary Boyd said. “Our energy practice is growing and staying ahead of the curve with increasingly diverse capabilities that address emerging technology, operational efficiency, financial structuring and tax strategies.”

Baker Tilly continues to strengthen its presence in Texas with offices in four of the five largest cities in the state: Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston – the “energy capital of the world.”

“We’re proud of our history and reputation in the oil and gas industry,” OGBS President Tom Black said. “Joining Baker Tilly enables us to serve the growing demands of oil and gas clients’ evolving business and technology needs while providing exciting opportunities for our team members.”

All OGBS team members will join Baker Tilly. The anticipated effective date of the deal is June 1, 2020.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.

About Oil & Gas Business Solutions, Inc.

Oil & Gas Business Solutions, Inc. (OGBS) provides personnel, systems and processes to jump start a new or existing oil and gas back office. Its teams of experienced accounting and back office staff can manage a complete turnkey solution or provide depth and breadth for specific client needs. Since 1970, OGBS has delivered personalized and dependable financial, operational, and bookkeeping services to the upstream energy market. Whether a private equity funded start up or family office its customers span the breadth of the oil & gas business from operators to investors, trusts and brokers ranging across every active basin and state in the US. For more information, visit www.ogbs.biz.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005067/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020