6 mins ago
EIA -Slightly more U.S. petroleum products were exported in first half of 2020 than in 2019
3 hours ago
Petrobras releases teaser for E&P assets in the Campos Basin
3 hours ago
CNOOC kicks off production from another project offshore China
3 hours ago
Saudi Aramco sends first blue ammonia shipment to Japan
3 hours ago
Maha Energy awarded Block 70 onshore Oman
3 hours ago
U.S., Greece Call for Peaceful Resolution of East-Med Maritime Disputes – Great news for the Mediterranean search for energy independence

Ballard and MAHLE to Collaborate on Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems for Heavy- and Medium-Duty Trucks

