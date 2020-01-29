Bankrupt Alta Mesa assets sold for $320M

Houston Chronicle

The oil and gas and pipeline assets of the now-defunct Alta Mesa Resources were sold for $320 million to a partnership between an Oklahoma startup and a Houston private equity firm.

Houston’s Bayou City Energy Management and Oklahoma’s Mach Resources are scooping up the remaining parts of Houston-based Alta Mesa and its pipeline subsidiary Kingfisher Midstream. The deal was finalized after getting the green light from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, despite the objection from some of Alta Mesa’s bondholders.

A shale oil startup led by a former Anadarko Petroleum chief executive, Alta Mesa suffered a rapid rise and fall, plunging from $3 billion in Wall Street value in early 2018 to just $30 million by the time it filed for bankruptcy protection last fall.

Alta Mesa was dealing with collapsing finances and an SEC investigation into possible fraud. It was a dramatic fall from grace after significantly overestimating its potential in Oklahoma’s STACK shale play and other regions.