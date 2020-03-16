5 hours ago
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%
6 hours ago
Indonesia Energy Corporation Remains on Track With 2020 Production Well Drilling and Exploration Plans
8 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
8 hours ago
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
8 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget
9 hours ago
EQT Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance By $75 Million, Executes Agreement To Permanently Release Firm Transportation And Provides Update On Debt Repayment

Bankruptcy allows Weatherford to realize first profit in more than six years

in Closing Bell Story / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Oilfield Services   by

Houston Chronicle

Chapter 11 bankruptcy has allowed Houston oilfield service company Weatherford International to close 2019 with its first profit in more than six years.

Bankruptcy allows Weatherford to realize first profit in more than six years- oil and gas 360

Source: Houston Chronicle

Shedding roughly $6 billion of debt after successfully emerging from Chapter 11 reorganization in mid-December, Weatherford reported a $5.3 billion profit on more than $1.2 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter. The figures were mixed on the $2.1 billion loss on $1.4  billion of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Burdened by billion of dollars of debt, Weatherford had previously not made a profit since the third quarter of 2014.

Looking at the company’s end-of-year results, shedding debt allowed Weatherford to close 2019 with a $3.6 billion profit on $5.2 billion of revenue. The figures were mixed compared to the $2.8 billion loss on $5.7 billion of revenue reported in 2018

With roots in Texas going back to 1941, Weatherford had grown to become the nation’s fourth-largest oil field services company but racked up $10 billion in debt along the way.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice