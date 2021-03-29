Banks warn of ‘significant losses’ as they exit positions with large U.S. hedge fund

LONDON — Credit Suisse and Nomura warned Monday of “significant” hits to first-quarter results, after they began exiting positions with a large U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls last week.

While neither Credit Suisse nor Nomura named the fund, it’s been widely reported that Archegos Capital Management is the firm connected to the fire sale.

In a trading update before the market open, Credit Suisse said a number of other banks were also affected and had begun exiting their positions with the unnamed firm. The Zurich-based lender’s shares closed down nearly 14% on Monday following the announcement.

“While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results, notwithstanding the positive trends announced in our trading statement earlier this month,” Credit Suisse said. It added that it would provide a further update on the matter “in due course.”

A margin call occurs when a broker demands that an investor deposits more money into a margin account, which enables them to invest money borrowed from the broker, to bring it to a minimum required amount. The investor then has to either deposit into the account, or sell some of the assets held in it.

Nomura also issued a trading update on Monday warning of a “significant loss” at one of its U.S. subsidiaries resulting from transactions with a client stateside. Japan’s largest investment bank said it was evaluating the potential extent of the loss, estimated at $2 billion. Its shares fell more than 16% on Monday.