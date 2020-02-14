BE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces Its Investigation of Bloom Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: BE) resulting from allegations that Bloom Energy might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bloom Energy Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On February 12, 2020, Bloom Energy announced that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for 2018, and the first three quarters of 2019 could no longer be relied on because they had engaged in improper revenue recognition for the Company’s Managed Services Agreements. Specifically, Bloom Energy had improperly recorded revenue for these Managed Service Agreements at the outset of the agreement rather than over the life of the agreement as required by GAAP.

On this news shares of Bloom Energy fell precipitously during aftermarket trading on February 12, 2020.

