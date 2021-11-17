Benzinga’s Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

1 hour ago
Biden asks FTC to investigate ‘illegal conduct’ by oil, gas companies as prices surge
2 hours ago
U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal
3 hours ago
Rosneft says OPEC under-investment could lead to $120 oil in 2022
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels
21 hours ago
Permian shale output expected to set a record in December
22 hours ago
Oil and gas giants hit back at climate critics, say they’re leaders in energy transition

