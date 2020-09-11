Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) accused of shareholder misconduct

Digital Journal

____

An investigation on behalf of investors in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) shares over potential wrongdoing at Berry Corporation was announced.

This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire

San Diego, CA — (SBWIRE) — 09/10/2020 — Certain directors of Berry Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.

Investors who purchased shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Berry Corp directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.

Dallas, TX based Berry Corporation, an independent upstream energy company, engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

On or about July 27, 2018 Berry Corporation commenced an initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 13,043,479 shares of common stock to the investing public at $14 per share.

Berry Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $586.55 million in 2018 to $559.4 million in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from $147.10 million in 2018 to $43.53 million in 2019. Shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) declined from $18.28 per share in October 2018 to as low as $1.82 per share on March 18, 2020.

Those who purchased shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North – Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

[email protected]

About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/berry-corporation-nasdaqbry-investor-alert-investigation-over-potential-wrongdoing-1303772.htm