Best Penny Stocks To Watch Right Now? 1 Up 250% Already This Year

It is often noted that investors end up making money when they invest in the right stocks. When it comes to cheap stocks, there’s always more risk. However, the rewards can be even greater. So, there is a huge demand for quality penny stocks in the market.

But, it should be kept in mind that penny stocks are volatile in nature. Why mention this? If the wrong choice is made then an investor can end up realizing enormous losses. Remember, just as quickly as a stock can rise, it can plummet all the same.

Therefore, it is necessary to conduct one’s research thoroughly and then make a list of penny stocks that appear promising. On that note, here is a look at three penny stocks that may be worth tracking on Friday.

Penny Stocks To Buy [Or Ignore] This Month #1 Arlo Technologies

The first on this list of penny stocks is Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO Stock Report). It has managed to make massive gains over the course of the past three weeks. On January 2, the company announced that its commercial operations in Europe have been taken over by Verisure. That resulted in an 18% rally in the company’s stock on Thursday.

In a statement from the company, Arlo explained that “This transaction involves the acquisition by Verisure of Arlo’s European commercial operations, which will enable Verisure to accelerate adoption of security and surveillance services across Europe, as well as bolster Arlo’s position as the industry leader in smart home security solutions. It also includes a supply partnership for Arlo cameras with intelligent cloud services.”

Read More

Since November 12, however, ARLO stock has soared by more than 80% and emerged as one of the top penny stocks to watch over the last 2 months.

Penny Stocks To Buy [Or Ignore] This Month #2 Advaxis

The other penny stock that has managed to record impressive gains in recent times is that of Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS Stock Report). The stock has been on a strong run for the better part of the past few months.

We began covering Advaxis more in-depth during the latter half of the year starting in mid-September. On September 18, the stock traded around $0.29. Since then it has gained more than 290%. No doubt that it has shown excellent momentum and on Thursday, it gained a further 27%.

The positivity around Advaxis is related to the company’s New Drug Application for its ADXS-504 back in December. The rally started in the stock soon after. Furthermore, the recent jump in ADXS stock makes it one of the penny stocks to watch heading into the weekend.

Penny Stocks To Buy [Or Ignore] This Month #3 Inpixon

The next penny stock that could be in focus right now is Inpixon (INPX Stock Report). It made rapid gains this week and continued its ascent on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Chief Executive Officer of the company Nadir Ali shared the highlights of the intelligence company for 2019. He also laid out plans for 2020.

The announcement from the CEO resulted in a lot of optimism around the stock and the Inpixon stock has managed to rally by as much as 335% this week so far. On Thursday, INPX stock managed to rally by a whopping 202%. We went over this in more detail in our article, Want To Buy Penny Stocks? 4 Names To Know Right Now. Can this momentum continue into the new week?

Penny Stocks To Buy [Or Ignore] This Month #4 Chesapeake Energy

How can you ignore energy stocks, oil stocks, and natural gas stocks on a day like today? The bombing in Baghdad lit up scanners for stocks in these sectors. Chesapeake Energy (CHK Stock Report) was no different. Though it’s been one of the top energy stocks to watch after bottoming out, in late November, things got more exciting in December.

Oil and gas stocks traded higher following a rise of 3.9% in crude oil. For Chesapeake, the company has been moving toward a more streamlined model.

Read More

If you remember, the company conducted a tender for $3.22 billion in existing notes. This seems to have helped boost sentiment around the stock itself. Other than that, much of the CHK stock move has been in direct correlation to oil prices. Assuming more confusion about these bombings over the weekend, will oil continue to roar next week?

Penny Stocks To Buy [Or Ignore] This Month #5 Acorda Therapeutics

Finally, on this shortlist of penny stocks, we’ve got a company in the spotlight after a big investor came into the stock. As we’ve said many times in the past, you need to do your research.

With Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR Stock Report), there wasn’t any news from the penny stock. However, dig deeper into the filings – the things that aren’t in any newsfeed – and you’ll see something interesting.

In a 13G filed on Thursday, it showed Steven Cohen and his associated funds Point72 picked up a larger position in the stock. Cohen’s fund has acquired a 9.8% stake in the biotech stock with a total share count of just under 4.7 million. The company just completed a private exchange at the end of December to the tune of $276 million of convertible senior notes that come due in June 2021.