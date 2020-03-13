Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline

On Monday, oil prices suffered their worst fall since 1991, sinking to just above $30 per barrel. Meanwhile, natural gas prices didn't move much at all. This likely was based on hopes that less drilling would mean less associated gas, and therefore, less natural gas supply. Still, natural gas prices are sitting at a four-year low and are within striking distance of a 20-year low.

For bold investors who believe a rebound in energy stocks could be in store, now is a reasonable time to compare two Houston-based pipeline and infrastructure giants, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA).

Continue reading