Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

The energy sector has been the worst performing sector of 2020, no thanks to an oversupply of oil and natural gas that has depressed commodity prices.

Two of North America's largest midstream operators, Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), have so far weathered the storm, but one remains the better buy over the long term.

Continue reading