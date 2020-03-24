5 hours ago
Better Buy: NextEra Energy Partners vs. Chevron

 March 24, 2020 - 9:29 AM EDT
Dual system shocks have upended the energy market in recent weeks. The COVID-19 outbreak is grinding the global economy to a halt, which is causing energy demand to crater. At the same time, oil supplies are surging because of the collapse of OPEC's production support agreement with Russia.

These two issues have torpedoed energy stocks. Oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has tumbled more than 50% in recent weeks, while renewable energy producer NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) has plunged more than 30%. Those sell-offs likely have investors wondering which of these high-yielding energy stocks is the better buy right now. Here's a look at the case for and against buying either one.

Source: Motley Fool (March 24, 2020 - 9:29 AM EDT)

