Better Buy: Tellurian vs. NextDecade

 March 15, 2020 - 12:03 PM EDT
If you think the oil markets are rough thanks to coronavirus fears and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war, take a look at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. A warm winter, coupled with oversupply and the omnipresent coronavirus concerns, have sent prices reeling. 

That's spelled bad news for LNG hopefuls NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) and Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL). As of March 11, these would-be LNG exporters have seen their share prices fall by 68.2% and 87% year to date, respectively. That could mean these stocks are bargains...or about to go bust.

Let's take a closer look at these industry up-and-comers to see which looks like the better buy right now.

Source: Motley Fool (March 15, 2020 - 12:03 PM EDT)

