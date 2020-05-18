Beyond Pesticides Sues Exxon for Alleged Deceptive Claims of Significant Investments in Solving the Climate Crisis, Cites Petrochemical Pesticides

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Pesticides sued Exxon Mobil Corporation (Exxon) on Friday for "false and deceptive marketing," misrepresenting to consumers that it "has invested significantly in the production and use of 'clean' energy and environmentally beneficial technology." The truth, according to the complaint (Beyond Pesticides v. Exxon Mobil Corporation) filed in DC Superior Court, is that the vast majority of Exxon's business continues to be in the production and use of petroleum, natural gas, and petrochemicals, including pesticides. These activities are significant contributors to the climate crisis and the decline of pollinators and biodiversity, threatening the viability of biological systems that sustain life, according to Beyond Pesticides.

"We cannot afford to be misled by corporations that are tinkering with solutions to the environmental crises of climate change and biodiversity devastation, which threaten our future over an ever-shortening time horizon," said Jay Feldman, executive director of Beyond Pesticides. "Overselling half-hearted attempts to solve these environmental crises head-on is doing dramatic damage to the large scale and meaningful changes that must take place now," Mr. Feldman continued.

Beyond Pesticides is working with consumers, farmers, landscapers, and communities across the country and worldwide to expedite a transition to organic land management practices (defined under the Organic Foods Production Act), eliminating petrochemical pesticides and fertilizers, which release human-caused carbon into the atmosphere and are destructive of soil biology and organic matter, nutrient cycling, and carbon sequestration. Drawing down carbon from the atmosphere into the soil (sequestration) on a massive scale is critical to a holistic strategy for reversing the climate crisis—which is feasible with regenerative organic systems that could, if universally adopted, capture more than 100 percent of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

Exxon has invested heavily in its image as a "clean" and "green" company with advertising on its leadership on carbon capture and storage technology to the tune of 1.8 billion advertising impressions for this one campaign. Since 2000, Exxon Mobil has spent $465 billion on capital expenditures and $9 billion, or 2%, on environmentally beneficial investments, according to the complaint.

The case is filed under the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act, D.C. Code§§ 28-3901, et seq. by plaintiff's counsel, Richman Law Group.

