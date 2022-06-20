5 hours ago
The single event for investors to meet senior management from 85+ Oil and Gas Companies – EnerCom Denver
6 hours ago
Biden says he’s considering gas tax holiday as admin targets July 4 announcement
7 hours ago
Brazil’s Petrobras swaps CEOs amid political blowback on fuel prices
8 hours ago
Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows
9 hours ago
Rosneft continues Vostok Arctic oil project after partner quits
10 hours ago
Oil prices fall as recession fears trump tight supply

Biden says he’s considering gas tax holiday as admin targets July 4 announcement

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Gasoline   by

CNBC

President Joe Biden said Monday that he is seriously considering a temporary halt in the federal gas tax as the White House looks to take steps to lower the cost at the pump ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Biden says he’s considering gas tax holiday as admin targets July 4 announcement- oil and gas 360

Source: CNBC

White House officials say the July 4 weekend, when tens of millions of Americans are expected to hit the road, is a target for announcing new measures to help lower record-high gas prices.

Biden said Monday that he could make a decision on pausing the federal gas tax by the end of this week. “I hope I have a decision based on data,” he told reporters traveling with him in Rehoboth, Del.

A gas tax holiday would require congressional action and one White House official acknowledged it would be challenging. “Republicans don’t want gas prices to come down,” the official said. “They want Biden to suffer.”

The official pointed to a comment made by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the Wall Street Journal last November saying rising gas prices and inflation are “a gold mine for us.”

Other possible steps the administration is considering include a gas rebate, though one White House official dismissed the idea as “a stretch” and said it is “not in serious contention.” While a gas tax holiday appears to be getting more serious attention, officials said among the unresolved questions is how long it would last.

The effort to announce new measures comes ahead of a meeting Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm plans to meet with oil refining executives, which a source familiar with the plans said is scheduled for Thursday, June 23. The meeting comes amid growing tensions between the White House and the U.S. oil industry.

Granholm noted on CNN on Sunday that if the administration moved forward on a federal gas tax pause, some federal funds could stop going toward roadway projects as part of the infrastructure law Biden signed last year.

“If we remove the gas tax, that takes away the funding that was just passed by Congress to be able to do that,” she said. “So you know, that’s one of the challenges, but I’m not saying that that’s off the table.”

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.