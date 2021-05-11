Big Oil and its green ambitions could be about to get a serious reality check

CNBC

LONDON — The month of May promises to be a ground-breaking one for Big Oil.

Oil and gas majors on both sides of the Atlantic are preparing to hold their annual shareholder meetings in the coming weeks. It comes at a time when the world’s largest corporate emitters are under immense pressure to set short, medium and long-term emissions targets that are consistent with the Paris Agreement.

At present, not a single oil and gas company is aligned with Paris-consistent emission reduction targets or investment levels more than five years after the landmark climate accord was ratified by nearly 200 countries. The agreement is widely recognized as critically important to avoid an irreversible climate crisis.

Norway’s Equinor and U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips will hold their respective annual shareholder meetings on Tuesday. The annual general meetings of the U.K.’s BP and U.S. refiner Phillips 66 will take place on Wednesday, with U.S. oil major Chevron due to hold its AGM on May 26.

In a first for the industry, Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell will put its own net-zero transition plan to its shareholders on May 18. The so-called advisory vote, while non-binding, is likely to be closely monitored by those inside and outside the energy sector amid deepening concern about the industry’s stubborn dependency on fossil fuels.

Dutch group Follow This, a small activist investor with stakes in a number of Big Oil companies, is due to put forward a separate motion at Shell’s AGM, urging investors to leverage their agency and vote with them to compel the firm to urgently change course.

A thorn in the side of energy majors in recent years, Follow This has also encouraged investors to vote against Shell’s transition strategy, describing the firm’s climate plan as “gravely inadequate.” In response, a Shell spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday: “The Follow This resolution is redundant given Shell has chosen to publish its own resolution which comprehensively details its energy transition strategy.” “It includes well defined and measurable short, medium and long-term targets which go further than that requested by Follow This, so our shareholders can be absolutely clear on what Shell is committing to deliver,” they added. Shell said it recommends that shareholders vote against the Follow This resolution “and focus attention instead on the more detailed proposal from Shell which will help move the company forwards.”

