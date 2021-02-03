Big Oil CEO says going green ‘will have a cost for everybody’ — and governments need to explain that

CNBC

LONDON — The chief executive of French oil major Total called on governments to explain the cost of carbon neutrality pledges, urging policymakers to make the “affordability” of an energy transition clear to everybody.

His comments come at a time when the global oil and gas industry is under immense pressure to pivot away from the burning of fossil fuels, amid deep concern about the effects of the climate emergency.

The United Nations has recognized the climate crisis as the “defining issue of our time,” warning the impacts of everything from shifting weather patterns to rising sea levels are global in scope and unprecedented in scale.

Big Oil, meanwhile, has been slow to respond, and many underline the importance of oil and gas when it comes to economic growth and security.

Speaking to CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick at the Baker Hughes 2021 annual meeting on Tuesday, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said: “Obviously, if we want to go to carbon neutrality together with society … governments and authorities are very important because they will set some policies.”

“And we all know that if we don’t have some policies in place it will be very difficult to go to carbon neutrality,” he added.

“Transition, for me, it means a journey. It means a journey in which we will have to adapt. Yes, for sure, with a clear target to go to carbon neutrality by 2050, but also not thinking that it could be done in black and white and forgetting, for example, the affordability of this transition,” Pouyanne said.