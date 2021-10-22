2 mins ago
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing
22 mins ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 542
1 hour ago
Oil inventory at Cushing crude hub nears critically low levels
2 hours ago
Schlumberger beats Q3 profit estimates as oilfield activity recovers
21 hours ago
Soaring energy prices increase tensions between Europe’s leaders
22 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources

Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Politics   by

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil will testify on Oct. 28 at a congressional hearing examining whether the fossil fuel industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to curb climate change warming, a House panel said on Friday.

Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Democratic lawmakers who called for the hearing, which is billed as “Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action,” have said they intend to model the high-profile event after congressional hearings on big tobacco firms, who misrepresented the health impacts of their products.

The CEOs who will attend are ExxonMobil’s Darren Woods, BP America’s David Lawler, Chevron’s Michael Wirth and Shell President Gretchen Watkins.

American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers and Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark will also testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Ro Khanna, chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, sent a letter last month to the executives citing a study in the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change that said 91 think tanks and advocacy organizations that downplayed global warming were funded by Exxon and industry groups.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.